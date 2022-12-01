Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $513.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
DE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $453.89.
DE stock opened at $441.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.93.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
