Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.99 EPS.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $453.89.

Shares of DE opened at $441.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.22 and its 200-day moving average is $355.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

