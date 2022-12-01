Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $296.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.53.
Saia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $243.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $344.45.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
