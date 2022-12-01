Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $296.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.53.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $243.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $344.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Saia by 157.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Saia by 100.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 323,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 162,558 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at about $27,128,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

