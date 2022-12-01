Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.33

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.33 ($37.45) and traded as high as €38.40 ($39.59). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €38.09 ($39.27), with a volume of 2,073,268 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DPW. DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($52.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.34.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.