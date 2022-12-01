Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.75

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 783912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.
DTEGY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.40 ($27.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.41) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €28.50 ($29.38) to €27.50 ($28.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.
The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
