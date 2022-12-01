Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.75

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 783912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

DTEGY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.40 ($27.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($30.41) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €28.50 ($29.38) to €27.50 ($28.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

