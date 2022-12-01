dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $203.74 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $203.74 million and approximately $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00450819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00018810 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000912 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00891681 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.