DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research began coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.71. 130,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $272.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

