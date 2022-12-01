DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 115,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 80,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$12.51 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

