Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Direxion Work From Home ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75.

