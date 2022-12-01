Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for about 0.4% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $391.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.