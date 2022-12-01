DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,269,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.74. 32,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,576. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

