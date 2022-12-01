Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $190,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 760,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,286,442. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.