Edesa Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Edesa Biotech Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Edesa Biotech Company Profile
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edesa Biotech (EDSA)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.