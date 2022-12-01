Edesa Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Edesa Biotech has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $6.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.