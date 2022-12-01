Efforce Price Tops $0.0624 on Exchanges (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. Efforce has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and $412,498.85 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0624 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

