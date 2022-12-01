Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.13% of Electronic Arts worth $1,398,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after purchasing an additional 122,171 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,266 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,829. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,246. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

