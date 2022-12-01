Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny Acquires 29,992,668 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,932. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

