Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELMUF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €64.00 ($65.98) to €63.00 ($64.95) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($56.29) to €50.80 ($52.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

