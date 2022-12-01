Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Price Performance

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I stock remained flat at $10.06 on Thursday. 886,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 125,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

