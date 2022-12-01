Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

