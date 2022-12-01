Enigma Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $85,345.91 and approximately $85,960.14 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

