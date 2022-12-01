EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.5 %

ENLC stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 2.66.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.54%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $3,922,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.