Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Enovix Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 2,285,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 4,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,133,134.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 89.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

