Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.32. 32,130 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 24,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.