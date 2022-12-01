EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a market weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.41.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $141.93 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

