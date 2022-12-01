Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 1st (AAPL, AES, ALLE, AMZN, APG, AT1, AVB, AXP, AZO, BATS)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by Argus from $29.00 to $31.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $127.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $160.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.80 ($3.92) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $228.00 to $186.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $148.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Atlantic Securities from $220.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $38.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $79.00 to $80.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to C$84.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$94.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $77.00 to $81.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $559.00 to $557.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $605.00 to $600.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $215.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $172.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $195.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $210.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $66.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $505.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €90.00 ($92.78) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to C$125.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.00 ($29.90) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $98.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to C$55.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $173.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $82.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $85.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $77.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $119.00 to $137.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $172.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $188.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $204.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $161.00 to $196.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $170.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $178.00 to $200.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £140 ($167.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $133.00 to $131.00.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $11.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 530 ($6.34) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 680 ($8.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $90.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $13.00 to $14.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $229.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 780 ($9.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $101.00 to $125.00.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €26.00 ($26.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $498.00 to $462.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $73.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $178.00.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €33.00 ($34.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €87.00 ($89.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$13.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $198.00 to $176.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to C$93.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$109.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price reduced by Cormark to C$105.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $35.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$49.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $33.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $69.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $164.00 to $170.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,500 ($89.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($226.80) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,400 ($64.60) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$153.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$152.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$151.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.00 to C$136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €60.00 ($61.86) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.00 ($63.92) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $315.00 to $235.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $45.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $43.00 to $33.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $43.00 to $33.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $32.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $197.00 to $180.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $235.00 to $225.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $150.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $225.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $220.00 to $195.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Atlantic Securities from $350.00 to $400.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $455.00 to $467.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $115.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $90.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $84.00.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $257.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $190.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,900 ($46.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €32.00 ($32.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €281.00 ($289.69) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Atlantic Securities from $150.00 to $165.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$12.25.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.30 to $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.