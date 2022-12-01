Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 1st (AAPL, AES, ALLE, AMZN, APG, AT1, AVB, AXP, AZO, BATS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 1st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by Argus from $29.00 to $31.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $127.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.80 ($3.92) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $228.00 to $186.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $148.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price increased by Atlantic Securities from $220.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $38.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Wolfe Research from $79.00 to $80.00.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company to C$84.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by ATB Capital to C$94.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $77.00 to $81.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $559.00 to $557.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $605.00 to $600.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $215.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $172.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $250.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $230.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $210.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $225.00 to $200.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $162.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price cut by Atlantic Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $2.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $66.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $425.00 to $505.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €90.00 ($92.78) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $43.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson to C$125.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €29.00 ($29.90) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $98.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to C$55.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $173.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $82.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $70.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $85.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $77.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $119.00 to $137.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 415 ($4.96) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $172.00 to $188.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $188.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $190.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $204.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $161.00 to $196.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $170.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $178.00 to $200.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £140 ($167.48) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $133.00 to $131.00.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $7.00 to $11.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $105.00.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 530 ($6.34) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 680 ($8.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $90.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $13.00 to $14.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($72.16) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $212.00 to $229.00.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 780 ($9.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $101.00 to $125.00.

INDUS (ETR:INH) was given a €26.00 ($26.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $498.00 to $462.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $73.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $178.00.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €33.00 ($34.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €87.00 ($89.69) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price boosted by Cormark to C$13.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $198.00 to $176.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $270.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC to C$93.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$109.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price reduced by Cormark to C$105.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $35.00.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$49.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $33.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $33.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $102.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $69.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $164.00 to $170.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $40.00 to $44.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,500 ($89.72) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €220.00 ($226.80) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,800 ($69.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 5,400 ($64.60) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$153.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Cormark to C$152.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$151.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$131.00 to C$136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €60.00 ($61.86) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €62.00 ($63.92) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $315.00 to $235.00.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $45.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $43.00 to $33.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $34.00 to $32.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $180.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $197.00 to $180.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $150.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $185.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $190.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $225.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $225.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $220.00 to $195.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by Atlantic Securities from $350.00 to $400.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $455.00 to $467.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $100.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $115.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $90.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $105.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $100.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $85.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $84.00.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $15.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €110.00 ($113.40) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $239.00 to $257.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company to C$62.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $190.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,900 ($46.66) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €32.00 ($32.99) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €281.00 ($289.69) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $53.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Atlantic Securities from $150.00 to $165.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price target trimmed by Cormark to C$12.25.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.30 to $2.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

