ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.37 million and $24.18 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,974.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010694 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040570 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00943164 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $88.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

