Ergo Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.25 million and $522,305.30 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00008260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,166.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00450661 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022547 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00117238 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00829393 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00649993 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00247303 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,656 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.