Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $88.24 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00008280 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $88.24 million and approximately $480,434.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,936.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00458474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022838 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00116858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00843550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.87 or 0.00654637 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00250393 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,927,403 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

