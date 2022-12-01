Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.72

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $9.81. Escalade shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 24,140 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Escalade by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Escalade by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

