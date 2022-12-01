Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.