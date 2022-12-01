Ethereum Classic Price Hits $19.48 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.48 or 0.00115071 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and $122.29 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,932.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00450606 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022747 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002690 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00851885 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00646063 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00246540 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00264619 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.