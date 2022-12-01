Everscale (EVER) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.55 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $64.15 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.48 or 0.06563224 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00505723 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.48 or 0.30760468 BTC.

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,785,969 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

