Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 677,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,233,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 605,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.58.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

