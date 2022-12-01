Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 53,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 357,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Exicure Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Exicure by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exicure by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares during the period.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

