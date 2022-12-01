Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.34

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 5225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,186,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,559 shares in the company, valued at $17,186,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,263.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,858 shares of company stock worth $646,378. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

