FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. FedNat has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $262,785.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedNat

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedNat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,209 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.95% of FedNat worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

