Fetch.ai Price Up 1.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $46.49 million and $5.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00076800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

