Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,801,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,358. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.