Financial Analysis: Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) vs. Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telkom SA SOC and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Telkom SA SOC alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA SOC 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential upside of 111.90%. Given Pineapple Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Telkom SA SOC.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA SOC $2.88 billion 0.36 $177.26 million N/A N/A Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.85 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Telkom SA SOC has higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07%

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Telkom SA SOC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkom SA SOC

(Get Rating)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, and internet and value-added services. It also provides cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, security, big data analytics, and mobility solutions; enterprise and applications solutions, IT managed services and infrastructure, and cloud solutions; digital and social media advertising; and e-commerce services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.