Financial Survey: Wolfspeed (WOLF) vs. Its Competitors

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) is one of 166 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wolfspeed to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78% Wolfspeed Competitors -73.65% -89.71% -1.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million -$200.90 million -65.77 Wolfspeed Competitors $3.76 billion $792.59 million 12.84

This table compares Wolfspeed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wolfspeed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed Competitors 1750 7940 16371 588 2.59

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Wolfspeed’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wolfspeed has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wolfspeed competitors beat Wolfspeed on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

