First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

FRC stock opened at $127.61 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

