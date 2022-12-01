First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,644,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,820. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 354.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 148,809 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 270.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 82,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter.

