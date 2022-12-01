First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 17.7% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.72. 25,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $56.02.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

