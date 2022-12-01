FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of FSV traded up C$1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$175.71. 79,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$145.76 and a 1-year high of C$253.09. The stock has a market cap of C$7.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$167.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.38.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$148.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

