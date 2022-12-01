Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 13.3 %

FIVE traded up $21.47 on Thursday, hitting $182.33. 41,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,564. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

