Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock traded up $26.62 on Thursday, hitting $187.48. 4,372,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,228. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.