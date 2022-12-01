FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 527,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 597,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 616.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 596.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter.

