FY2022 Earnings Forecast for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report issued on Sunday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $12.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.14. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GD. Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $252.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.64. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.