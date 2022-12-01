FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Newmont Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NEM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Newmont has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Newmont by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Newmont by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

