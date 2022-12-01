Galxe Price Hits $1.56 (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $55.02 million and approximately $36.97 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00009242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

